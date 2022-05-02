YouTube
    Several parts of India to receive rainfall, heat-soaked Delhi on May 3

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 02: The heatwave is almost over and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several places.

    Several parts of India to receive rainfall, heat-soaked Delhi on May 3

    Rains have been predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 3 and 4. During the next three days rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the IMD also said.

    Scattered rainfall has been predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next five days.

    Read more about:

    rainfall weather heatwave india meteorological department

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
