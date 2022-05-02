Several parts of India to receive rainfall, heat-soaked Delhi on May 3

Widespread rain likely to increase in West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of UP for 5 days

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The heatwave is almost over and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several places.

Rains have been predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 3 and 4. During the next three days rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the IMD also said.

Scattered rainfall has been predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next five days.

Abatement of Heat wave conditions over most parts of the country.



Thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely over Northwest India till 04th may; over East India & south Peninsular India till 06th May and over Northeast India till 03rd May, 2022. pic.twitter.com/T7e4zSswxR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Isolated light rainfall with Duststorm/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Under the influence of a Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 06th May.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 05th and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 06th May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over South Andaman Sea & adjoining north Andaman Sea and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 04th & 05th May — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Squally wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely to prevail over Andaman Sea adjoining Eastcentral & Southeast Bay of Bengal on 06th May. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:23 [IST]