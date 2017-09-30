Seven arrested in Punjab for terror links

The Punjab Police has arrested seven persons from Ludhiana for allegedly having links with a terrorist group.

They were reportedly in touch with a UK based terrorist on the Facebook and were planning to target people who wrote against Khalistan. Some weapons were also recovered from the arrested individuals.

"They were in contact with Surinder Singh Babbar, a terrorist based out of England, through Facebook," Ludhiana Police Commissioner said.

"They had a motive of targeting people who wrote against Khalistan but our timely intervention foiled their plan," he added.

Several Khalistan supporters, who are settled outside India, try to mislead youth in Punjab to take up arms to revive Khalistan movement, which was at its peak in the 1980s but was crushed by the security forces.

OneIndia News