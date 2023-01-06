'Settlement was done, compensation PayTM-ed': Man who urinated on Air India co-flyer

SC pulls up Andhra, Bihar for non-payment of compensation to kin of Covid victims

The Delhi Police is on the look out for Shankar Mishra, who, while allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on his co-flyer on a New York-New Delhi flight.

New Delhi, Jan 06: Shankar Mishra, who is accused of "peeing" on another co-flyer, a senior citizen, has released a statement saying the matter was settled and compensation was paid via PayTM to get her clothes and bag cleaned. He has released a statement through his lawyers.

"The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered on November 30," the statement read.

"The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint," it added.

The accused paid the compensation via PayTM on November 28. But almost a month later, the money was returned by the woman's daughter on December 19, as per the statement.

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi AI flight 'urinated' on woman's blanket

The statement added that there was no eyewitness to the incident and all statements were merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew.

"The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," it said.

Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, unzipped and urinated on the woman on a New York-New Delhi flight.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rules.

'Unprofessional’: DGCA slams Air India over man urinating on co-passenger

The airline on Wednesday said it had imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

A lookout circular has been issued against the accused to prevent him from fleeing the country.

