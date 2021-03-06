Setback for TMC, Dinesh Trivedi to join BJP today

India

New Delhi, Mar 06:

New Delhi, Mar 06: Dinesh Trivedi who had quit the TMC on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on 12th Feb, will be joining the BJP at 12 noon. The saffron party is also set to hold a press conference on the same today at nearly 12:00 pm.

Trivedi could be getting an Assembly ticket from Barrackpore -- a constituency he represented in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019 -- and try and get a cabinet berth in West Bengal if BJP comes to power.

Earlier, Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha on Friday, saying he feels suffocated in the House as he is unable to do anything for the violence going on in his state, West Bengal. His resignation came two days after he had endorsed Prime Minister Modi's speech in Lok Sabha in which he called for a key role in the private sector.

It is not the first time Trivedi has expressed dissatisfaction and the feeling of being stifled in the party.

He was forced to resign as railway minister by his own party chief Banerjee soon after he presented the railway budget in 2012.

There were speculations he would quit the TMC as he had talked about being stifled even at that time. He had accused Banerjee of believing in "culture of cult" but he hung around and got the Lok Sabha ticket from the party in 2014.