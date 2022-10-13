'Set own house in order': Meenakshi Lekhi to Pakistan after it raises Kashmir at CICA

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 13: Minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at an international forum while turning a blind eye to the persecution of minorities within its own territories.

"Terrorism remains the biggest challenge and threat to our peace and continues to be the biggest violator of human rights in all its form. Terrorism like climate change and pandemics impact us all. India follows a zero-tolerance approach towards terror and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism," said Lekhi.

"For many decades, India has been affected particularly by the menace of cross-border terrorism sustained through the financial, political, and moral support of some states," she said.

It is unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen to once again misuse the CICA platform to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and distract from the theme and focus of today's discussions and cooperation among Member States.

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs. Pakistan's remarks today constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity which is inconsistent with the CICA Declaration on the Principles Guiding Relations between the CICA Member States of September 1999.

Pakistan is the global epicenter of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities including in India. Pakistan continues to make no investment in human development but provides its resources for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of terrorism.

Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism. It will do well to stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL; and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

We desire normal relations with all our neighbours, including Pakistan. Pakistan is thereby advised to walk the talk by creating a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable, and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross border terrorism against India in any manner. This will enable the two countries to engage and address issues bilaterally rather than distract this important international forum from its agenda of cooperation.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 16:47 [IST]