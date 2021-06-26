YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Serum Institute to apply for DCGI approval for clinical trial of Covovax on kids

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: Pune-based Serum of Institute of India (SII) is likely to apply for permission from the Drug Controller and General of India (DCGI) to conduct a clinical trial of Covovax on children.

    This is the second Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which is being developed and manufactured at Pune-based SII.

    Serum Institute to apply for DCGI approval for clinical trial of Covovax on kids

    SII authorities told The Indian Express that initially, they would apply for approval to conduct clinical trials of the Covovax vaccine in the 12-18 age group and then in the age group below 12 years.

    The clinical trials of Covovax vaccine have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

    SII manufacturing first batch of Covovax COVID-19 vaccine, says PoonawallaSII manufacturing first batch of Covovax COVID-19 vaccine, says Poonawalla

    In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

    In January this year, the Serum Institute had rolled out Covishield vaccine in the country. It had entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X