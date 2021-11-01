It is because of Congress that PM Modi is more powerful: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Nov 1: Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was aged 56 and survived by his wife and two children.

"His will be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Tuesday," Pawan Arora brother-in-law of the former MLA from Deoli, said.

Several Congress leaders remembered Arvinder Singh, son of former Union Minister Buta Singh, as a simple person with deep social awareness. "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency. He will be missed," tweeted senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt said, "Arvinder was my senior in school and was a very simple and good hearted person. He had also represented Delhi in cricket."

Singh was elected as an MLA from Deoli reserved constituency in Delhi in 2008 on a Congress ticket. He was also associated with the BJP for some time, said party leaders. PTI

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 23:06 [IST]