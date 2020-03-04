  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Senior Cong leader Scindia accuses BJP of orchestrating move to poach MLAs in MP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in Madhya Pradesh, but asserted that Congress government in the state was "completely secure and stable".

    State minister Jitu Patwari has alleged that BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath government. The BJP has denied the charge.

    Senior Cong leader Scindia accuses BJP of orchestrating move to poach MLAs in MP
    Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

    "This is 100 per cent an attempt to poach (MLAs). We are united and our government is stable. We have counted the numbers and there is no threat to the government (in Madhya Pradesh)," the Congress general secretary told PTI.

    Congress to issue whip to MLAs in Madhya Pradesh for RS polls

    The former Union minister said the incidents that took place late on Tuesday night in Gurgaon near the national capital, were "obviously orchestrated by the BJP."

      NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 4th, 2020

      "I have been at work as I was in Gwalior yesterday (Tuesday)... but I can tell you that the government in the state is completely secure," he said.

      In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP 107.

      The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party.

      Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator.

      More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News

      Read more about:

      jyotiraditya scindia madhya pradesh poaching

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 15:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X