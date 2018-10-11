Sena, TDP demand MJ Akbar's resignation

New Delhi, Oct 11: Shiv Sena - an ally of BJP - called for the sacking of Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar n the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. The Congress as well as the Left parties have also demanded his resignation.

Also Read | Government not to respond in MJ Akbar's case; will wait for him to clarify in individual capacity

Shiv Sena was also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that a PM who speaks of Mumbai rains during 'Mann ki Baat' stays silent on issues related to women's safety.

Also, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) asked for the immediate resignation of MJ Akbar. TDP MP CM Ramesh that his (MJ Akbar) conduct not good in public life, Narendra Modi needs to speak on issues other than what suits him. If Akbar is not made to resign we will take this up in upcoming Parliament session.

At least six women have alleged sexual harassment at the hands of the minister during his time as editor in several media organisations. Akbar hasn't responded allegations. He is the first political public figure to feature in the growing list of men - so far largely from the media, film and entertainment - named in India's own #MeToo movement that is gathering momentum since it broke on social media last week.

Also Read | MeToo in Inida: 'Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment be punished', says Editors Guild

Currently, MJ Akbar is on a visit to Nigeria with a trade delegation with MEA Sushma Swaraj.