Selling gears: Bengaluru man takes dig at city's traffic, netizens totally agree!

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 28: India's tech hub, Bengaluru quite infamous for its traffic. The long traffic snarls are a regular sight and residents continue to struggle on a daily basis to reach their destinations. Fed up with the situation, a Twitter took a dig at the city's traffic, which has caught the attention of social media.

"My friend in Bangalore is planning to sell the third, fourth and fifth gears of his car. They are unused and are in showroom condition," a man named Shrikant said in the post, adding "Any buyers in Bangalore?"

Since being posteed, the has gathered more than 8,000 likes, with social media users finding it relevant.

"Pretty sad that even after paying lakhs in taxes, we can't even raise genuine concerns. Wasn't aware that we are supposed to shut up and suffer quietly in order to be a "Proud Citizen"," wrote a twitter user.

"Why can't he drive between 12 am to 4 am," another commented.

"Thanks for updating the public about traffic conditions in Bengaluru, but must say nice creativity," a third user said.

.

To Respected CM of Karnataka

Sri @BSBommai

This is no exaggeration, Sir.

This is the condition of Traffic

in Bengaluru & elsewhere too



Request you to bring discipline

in the State & remove Goonda

Culture & Road Rage

🙏@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/oq9FPsVzdI — We are with भारत (@Uttishta_Bharat) May 26, 2022

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 18:14 [IST]