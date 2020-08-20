Self-styled godman Nithyananda sets up 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa', launch on Ganesh Chaturthi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 20: From shocking revelations being made regarding the children staying at his ashram to his objectionable video going viral, Rape-accused fugitive Nithyananda, a self-styled godman has been under scrutiny for several reasons in the past.

After announcing his own country called Kailasa last year, if reports are to be belived Nithyananda has now set up a bank named 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'.

Calling it as Reserve Bank of Kailasa, Nithyananda said that on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he will be revealing the details of Reserve Bank of Kailaasa and currencies of Kailasa...'' The whole economic policy is ready, the economic policy of 300-page document is ready... "

He also said that a comprehensive economic policy document of 300 pages will be unveiled on the auspicious day of August 22, which happens to be Vinayaka Chathurthi.

As per reports, the currency of the bank will be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nithyananda also said that the policies for Internal currency usage and external currency exchange are also planned.

"Everything is legal.. Our Reserve Bank is legitimately established.. Its structure is based on the Vatican bank. All the wealth (that) people are donating from all the world will be received and converted in an organized way. The funds will be spent for the intended purposes. On August 22, 2020, the name and shape of the currency will be revealed," Nithyananda revealed in the video.