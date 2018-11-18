See pics: India gets its 1st hospital for elephants

Wildlife SOS vision

Wildlife SOS, a conservation non-governmental organisation, has established the fully-equipped hospital in collaboration with the state Forest Department. The hospital has the latest technology and medical facilities, including hydrotherapy, wireless digital X-ray, ultrasonography.

Located in Churmura village in Farah block, the hospital is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants requiring critical care, a pathology laboratory, digital weighing machine, elephant restraining device and a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for longer medical procedures.

A ray of hope

"There are hundreds of elephants in India suffering from poor health, blindness, lameness and severe distress. This elephant hospital has the capacity to give these animals the critical medical care they require. We hope this will be (a) model for other states to follow," Baiju Raj M V, director, conservation, told PTI. An observation deck will allow veterinary students and interns to observe and learn elephant treatment routines from a safe distance.

Elephant care

After treatment at the hospital, the elephants will spend time at the first Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC). At present, it provides lifetime care and treatment for over 20 rehabilitated pachyderms, rescued from illegal captivity. Wildlife SOS was established in 1998. It runs a sloth bear rescue centre and an elephant care centre in Agra.

Photo credit: Wildlife SOS India