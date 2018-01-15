Security forces foil infiltration bid in Uri, 6 JeM militants killed

At least six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were gunned down by J&K Police, Army and Central Armed Police Force in a joint operation in Dulanja Uri during an anti-infiltration operation on Monday. A defence spokesman said that five militants killed were suicidal attackers.

J&K DGP clarified that five bodies have been recovered and search is being conducted for the sixth.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Shesh Paul Vaid, congratulated the forces the successful operation.

The fourth terrorist has also been neutralised. Keep up the good work! https://t.co/B2gqRr6Fgj — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

OneIndia News