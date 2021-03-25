Security arrangements in place for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday: Delhi Police

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 25: The Delhi Police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer unions protesting the Centre's three agri laws on Friday.

    Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in the national capital. "There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the 'Bharat Bandh'. The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will to maintain peace in busy marketplaces," Biswal said.

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbreall body of protesting unions, have given a call for complete 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday. The nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, they said.

    The Morcha said the 'bandh' will also be observed in the national capital. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 22:50 [IST]
