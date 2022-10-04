Amit Shah offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Oct 04: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on the last day of the Navratra festival on Tuesday before leaving for Rajouri to address the rally.



#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra pic.twitter.com/NbP4WDN9pP — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir as Shah prepares to address two mega rallies today in Rajouri and Baramulla, news agency PTI reported. Officials on Monday said a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Union Home minister's visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well.

There have been two major terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the past week.

According to an official, multi-tier security coverage has been enabled at nearby locations around the venue, as well as a dense deployment of police, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies teams. Aside from strengthening security, the rally's location has been sealed off by security forces. As of now, only those with special passes are permitted to enter.

To deal with any mishaps during the incident, the Army has increased its presence throughout the region, particularly in Rajouri town and the border areas. Quick response teams have been deployed to respond quickly to security intrusions. Furthermore, all Army units in Rajouri, namely the Ace of Spades Division and the Romeo Force, are on high alert.

On the first day of the visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Rajouri, launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects in Jammu after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in the morning.

On October 5, he will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police, and civil administration will take part in the high-level meeting.

Shah will also address a public meeting at Baramulla before launching and laying foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar.

On Sunday, Terrorists had attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of the Union territory, killing a special police officer (SPO) and injuring a CRPF jawan, Twin blasts had ripped apart two parked buses in Udhampur district of Jammu region within eight hours during the intervening night of September 28 and 29, and injured two persons.

Also, a former terrorist was arrested and five improvised explosive devices including three sticky bombs had been seized.

(With inputs from PTI)