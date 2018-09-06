  • search

Section 377: Time to face the closet, what the four judges of SC said

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 6: The Supreme Court has struck down partially Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The Bench passed a unanimous order in which it observed the consensual same sex between two people in private is not an offence.

    The five judge Bench passed a consensual order, but gave four different opinions. The Bench, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

    Section 377: Time to face the closet, what the four judges of SC said

    Chief Justice, Dipak Misra:

    No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism. In the present case, our deliberations will be on various spectrums. Denial of self-expression is like death.

    Sustenance of identity is the pyramid of life. Section 377 is irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary. Section 377 is irrational, arbitrary and incomprehensible as it fetters the right to equality for LGBT community.

    Also Read | Section 377: Sex with animals still an offence, sexual act without consent punishable

    LGBT community possesses same equality as other citizens. Primary objective of having a Constitutional society is to transform the society progressively; Constitutional provisions should not be interpreted in literal sense. Social morality cannot violate the rights of even one single individual.

    Read more about:

    section 377 section 377 verdict lgbtq community

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue