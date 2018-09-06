Section 377: Sex with animals still an offence, sexual act without consent punishable

New Delhi, Sep 6: The Supreme Court has laid down certain guidelines while partially striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. It made it clear that consensual sex between adults in private space, which is not harmful to women or children, cannot be denied as it is a matter of individual choice.

Section 377 will not be applicable to same sex acts between homosexuals, heterosexuals and lesbians.

Section 377 would however be applicable to bestiality and sexual acts without consent by one of them, the Bench said.

Aslo Read | Section 377 partially struck down: Consensual same sex act in pvt not an offence

The court however made it clear that sex with animals will remain an offence.

The court also said that any discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of fundamental rights.