Second attack in a year on Dalit priest in Kerala

In the second brutal attack in a year, a Dalit priest was stabbed in early hours at his home by an unidentified assailant in Palakkad ditsrict in Kerala. He has been admitted to hospital.

Biju Narayanan is the first Dalit to qualify in Tantric studies from Travancore Devaswom Board.

In June, Biju sustained second-degree burns to 18% of his body after being splashed with acid in Koppam in Palakkad. He was allegedly attacked for conducting Vedic classes.

Biju is serving as a priest at Vettakkorumakan temple in Vilayoor, Pattambi. He also conducts Vedic classes for kids in his institute Adimargatantra Vidyapeedam.

He had received death threats after he planned to conduct a mahayaga with scheduled cast priests.

OneIndia News