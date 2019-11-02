  • search
    Scuffle between Delhi police and lawyers triggers conflict at Tis Hazari court

    New Delhi, Nov 02: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    According to PTI reports, lawyers alleged that two of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire.

    There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel apparently over a parking issue which turned ugly, eyewitnesses said.

    A police vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that the Fire Department dispatched ten fire tenders to the spot.

    Suspected RDX in bag led to security scare at Delhi airport

    Meanwhile, lawyers sat on a protest at the gate of the court premises, alleging that the police personnel had opened fire during the incident and demanded action against those involved.

    K C Mittal, Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi, said, "We strongly condemn the brutal and unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten in lockup, a high-handedness of the police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers."

    Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra visited the court complex along with party members and called for action against the personnel involved in the clash.

