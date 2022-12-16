All National Highways in India to have helipads for emergency evacuations

Scindia gives details of steps taken to ease congestion at Delhi airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been grappling with congestion, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers and many of them have been complaining about the situation on social media.

New Delhi, Dec 16: Amid the ongoing chaos at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday shared an update on steps taken by the government for easing congestion at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.

Taking to micro-blogging platform, Scindia tweeted,''Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines - a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3.''

#DelhiAirport

Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines — a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3. pic.twitter.com/CZ4QL8syir — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 16, 2022

Earlier, Scindia, in a LinkedIn post, said these steps will be emulated at the Bengaluru and Mumbai airports as well.

MHA convenes high-level meet over Delhi Airport chaos

The Civil Aviation Ministry had earlier asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters, besides requesting the scheduled airlines to update their social media feed with real-time numbers on the waiting time at airports' entry gates.

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been grappling with congestion, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers and many of them have been complaining about the situation on social media.

Against this backdrop, all agencies concerned are taking action, including increasing the number of security personnel at the gates, to reduce the congestion amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

Airport chaos: CISF adds 100 more personnel to man new security counters

On Thursday, members of a Parliamentary panel questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) about congestion at the airport and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 14:57 [IST]