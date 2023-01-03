Science in India should be aimed at making India 'aatma nirbhar': PM Modi at ISC

Then for BJP, now for the nation: How personal losses have not stopped Modi from fulfilling duties

New Delhi, Jan 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and witnessed the entire inaugural session of the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) through video conferencing.

Addressing the Indian Science Congress, PM Modi said,''Today India is among the top 3 nations in startups. Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we have reached 40th place.'' He cited the country's growing energy needs and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field as may benefit the country.

''Science should make India Atmanirbhar. The efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land. With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science,'' said PM Narendra Modi.

Since India is home to 17-18 per cent of world population, progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he said.

India today is using scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible, he said, noting that India jumped to 40th rank in the global innovation index from 81 in 2015 in a list of 130 countries. Scientific attempts can turn into big achievements when it steps out of lab to reach ''zameen'' (ground), when its impact ranges from global to grassroots, and when the changes are visible in research as well as real life, he said.

The event started at 9.30 am which is hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus. Among the top dignitaries who graced the inaugural session are the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Maharashtra Public Universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of RTMNU Centenary Celebrations, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

ISC 2023 marks the first biggest scientific event of this year taking place in India. ISC aims at promoting the cause of science in India. The Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) holds an annual Congress at a suitable place in India for this cause.

'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment'

With the theme 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment' ISC 2023 is largely focussing on technological development which is sustainable and inclusive. The technical sessions of the 108th Indian Science Congress have been divided into 14 sections under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the university's Mahatma Jotiba Phule Educational Campus. Apart from these 14 sections, there will be a Women's Science Congress, a Farmers' Science Congress, a Children's Science Congress, a Tribal Meet, a section on Science and Society and a Science Communicators' Congress.

Mega expo "Pride of India"- canvas of the scientific world

Interestingly, the major attraction of the Indian Science Congress can be the mega expo "Pride of India". The prominent developments, major achievements and the significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to the society will be showcased in the exhibition, which brings together and displays hundreds of new ideas, innovations, and products covering the entire canvas of the scientific world.

Pride of India displays the strengths and achievements of Government, Corporate, PSUs, Academic and R&D Institutes, Innovators & Entrepreneurs from all across the country. The Public Talks and exhibitions are open to the general public.

Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defense, IT and medical research will take part in the plenary sessions of ISC 2023. The technical sessions will showcase path-breaking and applied research in Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, Animal, Veterinary and Fishery Sciences, Anthropological and Behavioural Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth System Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Information and Communication Science & Technology, Material Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Medical Sciences, New Biology, Physical Sciences, and Plant Sciences.

Vigyan Jyot - Flame of Knowledge

In the run-up to the event, the Vigyan Jyot programme, a tradition of the Indian Science Congress was held on January 2. More than 400 school and college students gathered at Zero Milestone and, wearing special caps and T-shirts, proceeded in a rally to the university campus. They took a pledge to adopt scientific thinking in their lives. ISCA General President, Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena urged them not to study science as merely a subject, but make it a part of life in anything that they do.

Vigyan Jyot - Flame of Knowledge - was conceived on the lines of the Olympic flame. It is a movement dedicated to nurturing scientific temper in the society, especially the youth. The flame was installed at the university campus and will continue to be alight until the end of the 108th Indian Science Congress.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:52 [IST]