Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: All schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions, including polytechnics and ITIs, in the national capital will reopen from February 5, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18, he said, adding that students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," Sisodia said.

He said while it would not be possible to compensate for the learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of schools and colleges was aimed at helping students prepare better for their practical and internal assessments.

"It is important to guide and counsel the students, so that they are better prepared for the exams.

"Our primary focus is to reopen the schools and ensure safety for every child. All the concerned authorities are directed to ensure safety in school premises," the minister said.

He added that the proper preparedness after schools reopened for class 10 and 12 students had reassured parents of their children''s safety, and "80 per cent of the total number students allowed to attend school at one point of time were reported to be coming for classes in both private and government schools".

Sikkim government asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum

Keeping the school reopening in mind, Directorate of Education (DOE) issued examination instructions for classes 9 and 11.

For Class 11 practicals, projects and internal assessments would be conducted at the school level from March 1.

TN: Schools reopen for class 10th, 12th in Chennai today after a gap of over nine months

"It is advised to the schools that they may conduct these assessments before the commencement of annual examinations. Mid-term examinations may be conducted from March 20 to April 15, tentatively from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in all the schools," the DOE said.

"Assessment of internal grades should also be done prior to the commencement of annual examinations. Question papers for annual examinations will be set up covering all the reduced syllabus which is uploaded on DOE''s website," it added.

For Class 9, the DOE said schools may conduct the first and second periodic assessments preferably in the fourth week of February and third week of March respectively maintaining appropriate COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Midterm examinations may be conducted from April 1 to April 15, 2021, tentatively from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in all the schools. Projects and assignments which were given to the students as holiday homework or home assignments during the winter vacations will be considered as ''Subject Enrichment Activities," the instructions noted.

Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.