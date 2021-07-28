School reopening news: Will school reopen in August 2021; List of states that announced dates

New Delhi, July 28: With a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases each day, several state governments have moved ahead with the decision to reopen the schools and education institutions in their state.

The reopening of schools was delayed due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. However, many states have announced the reopening of schools for higher classes from the end of July or in August.

Here is a list of the states and the announcements made by them -

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15.

Haryana

The Haryana government announced to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, saying students will be allowed to join schools with the permission of their parents. Besides, students of Classes 6 to 8 will also be able to come to schools with effect from July 23, said an official spokesperson, as per news agency PTI.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand cabinet has approved a proposal to resume offline lessons for students of classes 6 to 12 from 1 August. "Uttarakhand cabinet approves the reopening of schools in the state, for students of classes 6-12 from August 1st," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

Punjab

In Punjab, the state government has ordered reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from July 26 as it further relaxed Covid curbs. Besides, the state government also announced to increase the number of people for indoor events to 150 and outdoor programmes to 300, subject to an upper limit of 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, a statement said.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh state government on Friday said that the schools in the state would open for the academic year 2021 - 2022 on August 16. The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Himachal Pradesh

Schools would be allowed to reopen from August 2 for classes 10 and 12, while students of classes between five and eight would be allowed to visit schools for clearing their doubts about the subjects.

The decision was taken following a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing an official spokesperson.

Odisha

The Odisha government on July 18 decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from July 26.

Chhattisgarh

Schools are all set to reopen from August 2, 2021 onward. However, the state government has decided to reopen schools in phased manner. The schools will resume its offline classes only for Class 10 and 12 students.

On the other hand, the decision on reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5 and Class 8 students in rural areas can be taken by the Village Panchayats.

Tamil Nadu

In its order extending the Covid-19 lockdown in the state on July 16, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed only teachers to attend schools for student admissions, distribution of textbooks, preparation of academic syllabus and other such administrative activities. However, the order made no mention of reopening schools for students.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan will reopen from August 2, the government said in an official statement on July 22 (Thursday). "In the cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools of the state from August 02," school education minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted. However, there was no mention of the classes for which the reopening has been announced.

Bihar

The Bihar government has announced the physical reopening of schools for the students of classes 1 to 10 from next month. The state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has informed that the physical classes for the students of class 1 to 10 will resume from the second week of August 2021.

