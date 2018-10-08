India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
SC to hear petition against Rafale deal on October 10

By
    New Delhi, Oct 10: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a fresh public interest litigation (PIL) on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France. In the PIL, the petitioner has sought a direction to the Centre to reveal details of the agreement and comparative prices agreed upon during the tenures of both the United Progressive Alliance and the incumbent National Democratic Alliance to the top court in a sealed cover.

    Advocate M L Sharma's plea, filed earlier, alleging discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and seeking a stay on it will also come up for hearing on October 10.

    Rafale deal is a defence agreement signed between the governments of India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts in a fly-away condition as a part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment.

    The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

    Indian Air Force had advanced a proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft in August 2007 and floated a tender. Following this, an invitation was sent to various aviation companies to participate in the bidding process

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 14:25 [IST]
