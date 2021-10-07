YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The Supreme Court has decided to hear on Thursday the Lakhimpur Kheri case of Uttar Pradesh in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest.

    SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter today

    As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

    Farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence cremated after second autopsy as demanded by his familyFarmer killed in Lakhimpur violence cremated after second autopsy as demanded by his family

    Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

    More LAKHIMPUR News  

    Read more about:

    lakhimpur supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X