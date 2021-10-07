UP govt denies permission to Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Mobile internet suspended in Sitapur where Priyanka is kept under detention

Farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence cremated after second autopsy as demanded by his family

Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi for not visiting Lakhimpur Kheri despite attending events in Uttar Pradesh

UP government changes its earlier stand, allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter today

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Supreme Court has decided to hear on Thursday the Lakhimpur Kheri case of Uttar Pradesh in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest.

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:20 [IST]