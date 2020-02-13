SC tells political parties to upload on website, why tickets were given to criminal candidates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Supreme Court has directed all political parties to upload on their websites as to why candidates with a criminal background were given tickets.

The court further directed that the same information must also be put up on the social media. Parties must adduce reasons for the selection of candidates with criminal antecedents. The parties must also justify why they could not select clean candidates.

Winnability cannot be the only justification, the court also held. Further these details must also be given to the Election Commission of India and non-compliance of the same will attract contempt of court, the Supreme Court also said.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, which on January 31 reserved its order on the plea, observed that the issue of penalising political parties or candidates for not disclosing criminal antecedents has to be dealt with carefully as serious allegations with "political overtones" are often being made against candidates.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls and called for a wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of candidates.

It had left it to Parliament to "cure the malignancy" of criminalisation of politics by making a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political arena as the "polluted stream of politics" needs to be cleansed.

During the hearing on the contempt plea, the EC had told the court that increase in number of MPs having pending criminal cases was "disturbing" and as per the statistics, there were 43 per cent MPs in Parliament who have criminal cases against them.

The poll panel had agreed with the suggestions of senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing BJP leader and petitioner Ashiwini Upadhyay, including that all political parties should mandatorily upload on their website details of candidates with criminal antecedents along with the reasons as to why those without any criminal record could not be selected.

However, the EC had said it was not agreeable to the suggestion regarding penalising the political party or its candidates under Article 324 of the Constitution for their failure to disclose criminal antecedents, as it does not have this power.

The Election Commission has also agreed with the suggestion that political parties may be asked to furnish details on its website regarding criminal antecedents of candidates and give reasons as to why he or she has been given the ticket.

On March 29 last year, the Supreme Court had sought response from the Centre and the EC on Upadhaya''s plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for alleged violation of its judgment, directing all candidates to declare their criminal antecedents to the poll panel before contesting elections.

On October 10, 2018, the EC had issued notification regarding the amended Form-26 and directions to political parties and candidates for publication of criminal antecedents.

However, the plea filed by Upadhyay alleged that the EC neither amended the Election Symbol Order, 1968 nor the model code of conduct (MCC) so the said notification has no legal sanction