SC stays Kerala govt decision to hold Class XI exams amid COVID spike

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 03: Supreme Court on Friday stayed Kerala government's decision to hold Class XI exam physically from September 6th, amid rising cases of COVID19 in the state. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 13.

"There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent of cases in the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to this risk," a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar said.

Kerala "has one of the best medical infrastructures... but has not been able to contain Covid cases," Justice Roy underlined the seriousness of the issue.

