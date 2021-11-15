SC slams Delhi government on lame excuses; warns audit on earning, spending on popularity slogans

SC warns Delhi govt of audit on earning, spending on popularity slogans for giving "lame excuses"

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Supreme Court on Monday warned the Delhi Government of holding an audit on its spending and earning on popularity slogans while asking the measures taken by the government on road cleaning as the dust continues to be a major source of pollution in the National Capital.

The Apex Court slammed the government for passing the buck to Municipal Commissioner and said that the affidavit filed by the government was all about bashing farmers and putting the entire blame on pollution to stubble burning.

"This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spending on popularity slogans," the court said.

The Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant made the observation when senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Government, informed the court that the details on the measures taken towards cleaning road may be sought from Municipal Commissioner.

The Bench also asked why only 69 mechanised sweeping machines are available to clean the dust and asked the Delhi government to inform how many machines it could procure in the next 24 hours to bring down the pollution caused by dust particles.

The advocate told the court that more machines can be procured on a war footing and the government is ready to sanction funds for procurement as soon as the MCDs specify their requirements.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 14:37 [IST]