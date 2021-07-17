YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC says no prisoner released during COVID-19 second wave will surrender until further orders

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 17: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that prisoners, who were released by the high powered committees (HPCs) of states during the second wave of COVID-19 following its direction, will not be asked to surrender until further orders.

    A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the HPCs of states to file within five days the norms being adopted by them in implementing its May 7 orders on release of prisoners for decongesting jails.

    Prisoners undertrial released on interim bail or parole in an unprecedented step to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak, in Lakhimpur Kheri district
    Prisoners undertrial released on interim bail or parole in an unprecedented step to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak, in Lakhimpur Kheri district

    The top court also asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to file a report after getting details from states' HPCs about the norms followed by them.

    Taking note of the "unprecedented surge" in COVID-19 cases, the bench on May 7 had ordered the immediate release of prisoners who were granted bail or parole last year.

    It had observed that the decongestion of prisons housing around four lakh inmates across the country is a matter concerning "health and right to life" of prisoners and police personnel.

    All those who were allowed to go out on bail in March last year by the high-powered committees of states and Union Territories be granted the same relief without any reconsideration to avoid delay, the top court had said.

    (PTI)

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus supreme court prisoner

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X