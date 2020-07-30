Let Police do its job: SC refuses CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New Delhi, July 30: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL filed by by Alka Priya seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, "Let the police do their job, it's about jurisdiction. ''Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show,''the court said.

Meanwhile, late actor's father lodged an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The late actors father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar said. A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation.

Mumbai police is already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea Chakraborty has also recorded her statement.

The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.