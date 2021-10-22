SC notice to former Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in Ghaziabad assault case

Govt yet to decide on 12 names reiterated by SC collegium for appointment as judges

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Supreme Court has issued notice to former Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwariover a plea of UP government against Karnataka HC decision to quash a notice seeking his appearance for a probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on the micro-blogging site.

The Ghaziabad police on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd (Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleged that he was thrashed by some young men, who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5.

According to the police, the video was shared to cause communal unrest.