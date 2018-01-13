SC judges' press meet not well planned, says Bar Association President

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to hold a meeting over allegations made by the 4 SC judges and also to address the press at 6pm today.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, SCBA President, said, " If they had to come for a PC then they should have said something substantial. Just creating doubts in the minds of people will not serve the interest of the judiciary. This was not properly planned. They didn't say anything about justice Loya."

He told News18, "press meet has only led to speculations" and "that the letter had nothing to reveal".

The SCBA on Friday dismissed any possibility of impeachment of the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in the wake of the unprecedented press conference held by four SC judges on Friday.

Four senior judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolted against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, listing a string of problems that they said were afflicting the country's highest court, and warned those could destroy Indian democracy.

OneIndia News