SC judges in a state of shock after advocate appeared topless for online hearing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: Several Supreme Court judges were in a state of shock after an advocate appeared shirtless for a video conference hearing.

Justice D Y Chandrachud who was presiding over the Bench asked who the judge was but there was no response. Justice Indu Malhotra who was part of the Bench was disgusted and said that this was unpardonable.

There have been several instances after the court began conducting video conference hearings owing to the pandemic. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan was seen smoking during an online hearing.

In the Rajasthan High Court, an advocate appeared in a vest during the hearing. "This court has already observed that during this pandemic where court functioning is being done through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform keeping in view that the petitioner's counsel was not in proper uniform, the matter is adjourned," the court had said. Advocates Act requires lawyers to appear before courts in a prescribed dress, the HC had also observed.

In Gujarat an advocate had to cough up Rs 10,000 as fine after he was caught smoking during an online hearing.

In another case in the Supreme Court an advocate was pulled up after he appeared for the hearing lying on his bed.