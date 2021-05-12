YouTube
    SC judge DY Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for Covid-19. A staff member of the judge had been infected by the virus earlier. It is learnt that the judge is recovering well.

    Justice Chandrachud has been instrumental in ensuring that courts across the country function virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Currently, he is heading the apex court Bench which is hearing suo motu case concerning the pandemic. He had last heard the case on Monday via video conference on Monday when it was deferred to Thursday due to technical glitches. The hearing is likely to be adjourned for another date.

      In April, four judges of the Supreme Court had tested positive for coronavirus with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days.

      supreme court

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 17:48 [IST]
