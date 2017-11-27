SC gives nod to withdraw 4 companies of CAPF from Darjeeling

The Supreme Court on Monday gave consent to the Union Government for the withdrawal of 4 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) out of the 8 companies deployed in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in West Bengal.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Mishra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud passed this order on Monday.

Incidentally on October 27 the Supreme Court had given a go ahead for the withdrawal of 7 companies of CAPF out of the 15 companies then deployed in the Hills of North Bengal.

The Apex Court Bench comprising of Justice A M Khanwilkar, Justice D Y Chandrachud and headed by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra on October 27 had stayed the pending proceedings before the Calcutta High Court saying it will deal with the case "in a holistic manner".

The Central Government had earlier ordered the withdrawal of 10 companies of CAPF out of the 15 deployed in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal.

On October 17 the Calcutta High Court had stayed this asking both the Centre and the West Bengal Government to file affidavits.

The State Government had written to the Centre to extend the deployment of troops till December 25, which however the Union Government had denied.

On October 25 the Union Government had moved the Apex Court against the Calcutta High Court order.

OneIndia News