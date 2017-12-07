SC collegium recommends 19 names for judges of Karnataka, Calcutta, Madras HC

The Supreme Court has recommended the names of 19 advocates to be elevated as judges of the Karnataka, Calcutta, Madras and Karnataka high courts.

Further the Supreme Court's collegium also cleared the names of 25 additional judges of various HCs to be appointed as permanent judges. The names have been forwarded to the Centre for consideration.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that C Emalias, P T Asha, M Nirmal Kumar, Subramonium Prasad, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, N Anand Venkatesh, G K Ilanthiraiyan, Krishnan Ramasamy, and C Saravanan, advocates be appointed as Judges of the Madras HC," the order said.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav, advocates, be appointed as Judges of the Karnataka HC."

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that Shampa Sarkar, Sabyasachi Chaudhury, Ravi Krishan Kapur, Arindam Mukherjee, and Sakya Sen, advocates, be appointed as Judges of the Calcutta HC.

OneIndia News