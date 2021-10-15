SBSP likely to announce UP poll alliance at Mahapanchayat on Oct 27
Lucknow, Oct 15: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said an alliance for the next year''s Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is likely to be announced at a ''Mahapanchayat'' to be held at Haldarpur in Mau district on October 27.
Rajbhar, a former BJP ally who heads the ''Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'', a front of like-minded political parties, told reporters that the platform has been formed for people, who have been deprived of their rights for many years.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had recently announced it would contest 100 seats in the state assembly polls next year by tying up with SBSP and its ''Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha''.
A former cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rajbhar had resigned before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. He later launched the ''Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha''.