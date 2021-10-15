YouTube
    Lucknow, Oct 15:

    Lucknow, Oct 15: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said an alliance for the next year''s Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is likely to be announced at a ''Mahapanchayat'' to be held at Haldarpur in Mau district on October 27.

    SBSP likely to announce UP poll alliance at Mahapanchayat on Oct 27

    Rajbhar, a former BJP ally who heads the ''Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'', a front of like-minded political parties, told reporters that the platform has been formed for people, who have been deprived of their rights for many years.

    The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had recently announced it would contest 100 seats in the state assembly polls next year by tying up with SBSP and its ''Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha''.

    A former cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rajbhar had resigned before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. He later launched the ''Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha''.

    uttar pradesh

    Friday, October 15, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
