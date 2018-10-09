SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 marks: Beware of fake websites, here is the site to check

New Delhi, Oct 9: The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 marks has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The marks for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) clerk main examinations was released by the State Bank of India.

The result of the Mains examination was declared on September 21.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018. The results are available on sbi.co.in/careers.

In a note, the SBI has alerted candidates that some fraud websites have hosted the images making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). They have published fake lists of selection for posts in SBI and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued. Therefore candidates should only trust the official website.

How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 marks

Go to sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the 'result' link

In the new window, enter registration, roll number

View your marks

Download marks

Take a printout