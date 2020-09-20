Saw BJP leader whispering to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, alleges Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 20: In a scathing attack on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh after Sunday's stormy proceedings, the Congress said he passed the bills in a hurry without letting the opposition have its say and not allowing them a division of votes for the amendments suggested.

Addresing a press conference, Congress leader Venugopal said parliamentary procedures and norms were violated as part of a "pre-meditated conspiracy" to pass the controversial legislations.

Reacting to a presser by Rajnath Singh, Vengopal said, "I saw the press conference by Rajnath Singh and five other Ministers. They are justifying Deputy Chairman's action and attitude. That was very unfortunate. We expected decent reaction from senior Ministers. They should have at least condemned the practice by Deputy Chairman."

"But they are justifying the Deputy Chairman, and the procedure. It means today's entire episode was a conspiracy, built by BJP leadership. They want to suppress the voice of farmers in the House," he added.

"Surprisingly we witnessed that BJP members going to the deputy chairman and they are whispering with the deputy chairman. Not the parliamentary minister. But apart from him, BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav also whispering into the ears of deputy chairman. What conspiracy has been done?" he said.

The Rajya Sabha passed 'The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020', and 'the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020' on Sunday amid the din created by opposition members.