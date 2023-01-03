Savitribai Phule: Remembering mother of Indian feminism, teacher and activist on her 192nd birth anniversary

'Never forget, never forgive and together we stand': Israeli envoy on 14 years of 26/11 attack

New Delhi, Jan 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Savitribai Phule, a pioneer in women's education on her birth anniversary. PM Modi said, she personifies the indomitable spirit of India's Nari Shakti. He added that her life was devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service.

''I pay homage to the inspiring Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She personifies the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti. Hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service,'' he said on Twitter.

A social reformer, educationist and poet, Savitribai Phule is often hailed as the mother of Indian feminism. In fact, many call her modern India's first feminist. She was known for her contribution to women's education in India, including the construction of the first school for women.

Born on January 3, 1831, in a rich and influential farming family, Savitribai K Patil was married off to 13-year-old Jyotirao Phule. She was taught to read and write by her husband and when she turned 17, the couple founded India's first school for girls and women in Bhidewada, Pune. Along with her husband Jyotibha Phule, she dedicated herself to the cause of women empowerment. Here's what you must know about this formidable activist, educationist, and feminist.

It started with just nine girls from different castes enrolled as students - but it became a historic step when female education was considered taboo in the orthodox Indian society prevalent then.

As a social activist, she worked not only for gender-related issues but also against caste discrimination. The Phules - who had no children of their own - launched a crusade against social discrimination based on caste and gender, and sparked the flame for women's equal rights during the British rule.

At a time when women had no say in anything, Savitribai's campaign covered child marriages, child widows, rape victims becoming pregnant, the practice of Sati, educating women and fighting for equal rights for all women.

Over the next few years, the Phules set up 18 more schools across the state of which Savitribai became the teacher, headmistress and principal. Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India's first school for women in Pune in 1848.

