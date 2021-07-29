Save our Tigers: Here is how many are left in the world

International Tiger Day 2021: What are the different species of tigers?

New Delhi, July 29: Today is International Tiger Day. It is very important that we protect the Tigers as they are extremely crucial to the eco-system.

The Tiger is the national animal of India and it has been affected by wildlife trade, human wildlife conflict and habitat loss. The current population of tigers in the world is known to be at around 3,900 of which 3,000 are in India.

A group of tigers are called an ambush or streak. They however do not live in permanent groups as the Lions do. They are solitary hunters. Another interesting fact is that a tiger is identified by its stripes.

Tigers prefer to hunt at night and the reason for the same is to avoid human conflict. The night vision of a Tiger is up to six times greater than humans.

The Tiger is one of the best predators and due to the soft toe pad they can walk silently. As part of its hunting routine, a Tiger travels 9 to 19 kilometres during its nocturnal hunting routine. Tigers help keep their environment healthy by maintaining a balance in the food chain.

The largest Tiger reserve in India is the Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam with an area of 3,728 square kilometres. Set up in 1983, it is famous for its Bengal Tigers.

Here are the other Tiger reserves in India:

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh

Sunderbans Tiger Reserve, West Bengal

Sariska National Park, Rajasthan

Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh

Manas National Park, Assam