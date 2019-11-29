  • search
    Satyapal Malik has not got over Kashmir as yet

    Panaji, Nov 29: Goa Governor, Satya Pal Malik says that it has been three weeks since he came to Goa, but the Kashmir hangover still continues. My Kashmir hangover has not weaned off as yet, Malik said.

    Malik was the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, before he was made the Governor of Goa. He was sworn in on November 3. Malik said that not a single casualty has taken place in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The police have not fired one single bullet since August 5, he also said.

    Goa Governor Satyapal Malik
      Malik was the Governor of J&K when Article 370 was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories along with Ladakh.

      J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on Prime Minister Modi

      After Malik's transfer, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, He is a 1985 Gujarat cadre IAS officer and was principal secretary to Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

