    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Major Anoop Mishra of the Indian Army with an Army jawan with full body protection bulletproof jacket which Mishra developed. The jacket can withstand even sniper rifle bullets from 10m distance. Mishra was also hit by a bullet on his jacket during deployment in J&K

    Sarvatra bullet proof jacket which has been developed by Major Anoop Mishra, can provide protection from sniper rifle bullets. This project was launched after the increase in number of sniper incidents in the lines on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir.

    Sarvatra bulletproof jacket: Army Major gets Excellence award for developing vests
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    In his statement, Major Anoop Mishra of the Army said, 'We have developed a Level Four Bullet Proof Jacket, it was manufactured at the College of Military Engineering, Pune and it can protect the whole body from sniper rifle bullets.

      NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

      When asked about how he thought of developing this jacket, Major Mishra said that there are attacks from the rifle snipers in the Line of Control and Kashmir Valley itself. In view of this, the need of bulletproof jacket was felt for the protection of the entire body of the soldiers. He told that the army has tested this jacket. It is expected that the Army will soon issue a tender for the production of this jacket.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 13:59 [IST]
