Sars-Cov-2 mutations found in Maharashtra, Kerala samples

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Scientists globally have been worrying about some mutations of Sars-Cov-2.

Officials say that samples of E484K and N440K have been taken from some people in Kerala and Maharashtra. The numbers refer to the change in the pathogens protein, which can tweak its structure. At least one of these changes, E484K has been established to reduce the efficacy of the vaccines and make the immunity from a previous infection ineffective, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

"There is no direct relation between the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states where the mutations N440K and E484K," the report said while citing Dr. Balram Bhargava, director general of the ICMR.

Dr. Bhargava also said that these two virus strains have been detected in other countries too and are not specific to India alone. They have been found earlier in some states in India earlier as well, he also said.

The South African variant has nine mutations that change its structure, including E484K that occurs in the spike protein, the component of the virus which plays a role in entry into host cells, the report also said.