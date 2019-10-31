  • search
    Sardar Patel Jayanti 2019: President Kovind, Shah, politicos pay tribute to 'Iron Man'

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Oct 31: President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary in the national capital here.

    Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

    Kovind, Shah, Union cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal accompanied by senior Home Ministry officials, paid floral tributes at Patel's statue located at the Patel Chowk here.

    'Ekta Diwas'

    Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

    About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel :

    Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

    As part of celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to unification of India.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a special function being organised in Kevadia in Gujarat, where a giant statue of Patel is located.

    Banerjee pays tribute to Patel

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and urged the people to work together to build a strong and united India.

    Banerjee also urged the people to keep the spirit of unity in diversity alive. "Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Let us all work together to build a strong and united India. Let us keep the spirit of unity in diversity alive," Banerjee tweeted.

