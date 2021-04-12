YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanjay Raut blames Centre for rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 12: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday blamed the Centre for the rise in coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. Speaking to reporters, Raut said Maharashtra had followed every instruction issued by the Centre, and the latter must act sensitively and cautiously and stop blaming states.

    sanjay raut

    Ten states- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan- have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 83.02 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

    India records 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases in a new 1-day highIndia records 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases in a new 1-day high

    "If Maharashtra and the other two states (Punjab and Chhattisgarh) has failed, the first failure is that of the Centre since the country is fighting the war against the virus under prime minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said, questioning why only non-BJP ruled states were being singled out as failures.

    "Has the coronavirus disappeared in states which have a BJP chief minister? The Centre should provide vaccines and Remdesivir to Maharashtra. Everyone has seen how Remdesivir is available in BJP offices in Gujarat but it is not (made) available to Maharashtra," Raut claimed.

    SARS-COV-2: What is the reason behind surge in Covid-19 infections? Here's what AIIMS chief has to say SARS-COV-2: What is the reason behind surge in Covid-19 infections? Here's what AIIMS chief has to say

    He said Maharashtra BJP leaders must condemn these attempts to "malign the image of the state", or else they have "no business to do politics in the state".

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic sanjay raut

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X