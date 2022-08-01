Sanjay Raut arrested by ED in Patra Chawl land scam case

I won't be cowed down, will not quit Shiv Sena: Raut after ED detention

Mumbai, Aug 01: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai's Patra Chawl case.

Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. He has been taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai at 11.30 am on August 1, where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody.

Before entering the ED office, Raut told reporters that the federal agency's action was aimed at trying to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and that a ''false'' case was prepared against him.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to his wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These assets also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a ''close associate'' of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

The agency is understood to have questioned the Sena leader about his ''business and other links'' with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.