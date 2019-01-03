  • search
    Samundari Jihad: Pak terror groups readying for sea borne attacks

    New Delhi, Jan 3: The Central Intelligence Bureau has said that while there are inputs suggesting a sea borne strike on India, the same is not specific in nature.

    Samundari Jihad: Pak terror groups readying for sea borne attacks

    There were intelligence reports that Pakistan based terrorists could launch a sea borne attack on India. The government however in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha has said that as per the information available Pakistan based terrorists continue to train their cadre for underwater strike capabilities in a bid to infiltrate them into India by sea or waterways.

    The government further said that the terror groups were training their cadre for carrying out Samundari Jihad against India. The revelation comes in the wake of several intelligence reports suggesting that Pakistan based routs are planning sea borne strikes on India.

    While there is no specific input about any terrorist group carrying out a 26/11 type attack, there is intelligence that these groups are enhancing their sea borne capabilities.

    The information states that the recruits have received psychological indoctrination, learned basic combat and training in maritime capabilities.

