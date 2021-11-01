Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others get bail in drugs on cruise case

Sameer Wankhede meets NCSC chairperson in Delhi, submits caste documents

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 01: Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal head, who is facing allegations of forgery met National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla on Monday and submitted his original caste documents to prove that he is a Dalit.

"Whatever facts and documents asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My complaint will be verified and soon Commission's Chairman will reply on it," said Sameer Wankhede after meeting with Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Delhi.

"Documents provided by Sameer Wankhede will be verified with Maharashtra government. If the documents found valid then no one can take action against him on the basis of his documents," said Vijay Sampla, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Wankhede is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness in the case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Khan.

Manharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

Among other things, he has accused the officer of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination.

Malik claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, although the latter has denied it On Sunday, Arun Halder, vice chairman of the NCSC had come out in Wankhede's support, saying the officer is doing good work and making his department proud, but a minister has launched a personal attack against him and his family members.

Halder also visited Wankhede's residence in Mumbai.

with PTI inputs