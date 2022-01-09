Salons, gyms can open with 50% capacity: Maharashtra revises Covid restrictions

Covid-19: Schools in Pune to remain shut for Classes 1 to 8 till Jan 30

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Maharashtra government on Sunday eased coronavirus-related restrictions , allowing beauty salons and gyms to remain open with 50% capacity. However, only people fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine shall be allowed to use these services.

In the wake of Omicron triggered Covid cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Jan 10 and other guidelines as the state is grappling with a Covid surge.

Maharashtra government has also barred movement in groups of five or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm.

According to the new rules, swimming pools, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed.

Hopping malls and market complexes can operate at 50 per cent capacity, and information about the present number of visitors should be displayed on noticeboard.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till Feb 15, with few exceptions in the state.

Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium can function with 50% seating capacity till 10 pm; home delivery of food will be allowed.

No visitors will be allowed at government offices except with written permission of office heads.

Government offices should opt for work from home and working hours should be staggered if work from office is required.

Private offices have also been asked to rationalize the number of employees coming to work by allowing work from home and staggering working hours.

Attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings will be capped at 50.

At funerals, not more than 20 persons can remain present.

Sporting events would be deferred, except national and international-level competitions already scheduled. But they should follow bio-bubble.

RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests will be mandatory for players and officials every third day of the event or tournament.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter malls and shopping complexes, and these establishments will be closed after 10 pm.

Public transport will be allowed only for fully vaccinated persons.

Competitive exams, where hall tickets have been issued, will be held as per the central government guidelines. All other future exams will be conducted only after receiving permission from the State Disaster Management Authority.

Maharashtra reported 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases in the state are 173,228. Omicron tally in the state has risen to 1,009.

Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 16:08 [IST]